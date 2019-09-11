As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Holding; Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 1.82 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 21/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 4.61M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.69M for 41.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.32 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 220,305 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 628,619 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability owns 29,159 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Prudential Inc accumulated 13,191 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 5,056 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Limited Com Ct reported 1.24M shares. Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.09% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 101,288 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Marathon. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 117,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 188,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 112,283 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $65.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 16,401 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Company reported 7,680 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.25% or 12.24M shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,573 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Invest Services Of America accumulated 30,514 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 29,914 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 720,985 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.2% or 16,970 shares in its portfolio. 5.97 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Moreover, Freestone Cap Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 44,515 shares. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Co has 1.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 138,909 shares. 7,943 were reported by Davidson Invest Advsr. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru owns 225,266 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 28,222 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 19,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

