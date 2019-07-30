As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Position; Manor Road Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA)

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 2.32M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 926,279 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,554.46 up 26.91 points – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest: Liberty Global PLC – GuruFocus.com” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Liberty Global (LBTYA) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The European Commission Approves Liberty Global’s Sale of Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Hong Kong-Listed Dividend Stocks That Yield Over 4% – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 694,404 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Andra Ap reported 0.16% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Mufg Americas Corp reported 3,152 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 23,304 shares in its portfolio. Cwh Mngmt holds 1.46% or 56,878 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 0.05% or 553,016 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 122,734 shares. California-based Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.29% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Summit Secs Group Lc holds 14,100 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 140,119 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,000 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.49M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.