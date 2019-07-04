As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Rose, Holder Newport Asia Has Decreased Stake by $1.42 Million; Cadinha & Co Holding in Coca (KO) Has Decreased by $529,460

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 1.22 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 50,606 shares to 59,159 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.24 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.