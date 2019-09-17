As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Decreased Its Holding by $6.35 Million; Oz Management LP Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $44.16 Million; Valuation Declined

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.27 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 2.63 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58 million, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 1.98 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 18.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Trust Com stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,086 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company accumulated 88,339 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3,887 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability has 29 shares. 222 are owned by Whittier Trust Company. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,702 shares. 16,007 are owned by Stevens Management L P. 5,420 were accumulated by Burney Com. Synovus has 2,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.18% stake. Andra Ap reported 0.13% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Regions Fincl Corp has 8,884 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 28,418 shares.

