As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.50 Million; Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $39.94 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 1.54M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 281,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 635,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.88M, down from 916,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $126.19. About 196,477 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42 million shares to 6.14 million shares, valued at $107.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 215,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

