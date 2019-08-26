As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Declined, Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake; Old West Investment Management Has Boosted Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $7.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 63,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 405,229 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.62 million, down from 468,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 647,844 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 464,417 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 39,110 shares to 28,502 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,214 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.79% or 4.21M shares. New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 25,181 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability reported 7,800 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 7,012 shares. Allstate Corporation has 0.09% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 51,834 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 4,201 shares. Odey Asset Management Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 75,000 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 11,605 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 2.56 million are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 106 shares. Perkins Coie Communications, a Washington-based fund reported 100 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 7,590 shares.