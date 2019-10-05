As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Position by $805,446; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.42 Million as Shares Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 84.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 13,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 2,513 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148,000, down from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 4.10M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 69,323 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $46.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomura Hldgs Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 335,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $606.34 million for 17.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.