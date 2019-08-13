As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased by $11.07 Million Its Position; Cadinha & Co Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $1.15 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 184,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.07 million, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 6.06 million shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macau casino sector reeling after Beijing escalates trade war – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

