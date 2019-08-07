As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Price Declined, Cwh Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Valuation Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Position by $12.50 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 1.29 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 479,740 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 6,050 shares to 216,448 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 32,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.

