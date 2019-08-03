As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Price Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased by $20.96 Million Its Holding; Hbk Investments LP Cut Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 5.54M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 254,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31M, down from 324,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 2.82 million shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39 million for 24.36 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

