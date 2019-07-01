As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Prescott Group Capital Management Increases Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $279.79. About 572,638 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 2.90 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares to 152,628 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,869 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.37% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 168,231 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 149,506 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,866 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management owns 95,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 85,542 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 4,750 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,542 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 857,300 shares stake. 256,422 are held by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Allstate Corp holds 0.09% or 51,834 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.17% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.09% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Salem Inv Counselors reported 322 shares.

