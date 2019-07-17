As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Rose, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lowered Its Position by $353,160; Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake as Market Value Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,835 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 173,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 684,263 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $250.86. About 283,016 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 368,519 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 1,045 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com invested 0.76% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). North Star Management has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 177 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 624,793 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sei Invs has 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 130,131 shares. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 175 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 5,422 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Burgundy Asset owns 713,123 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mcrae Mgmt stated it has 1.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Harvey Lc owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,308 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.36 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,834 shares to 202,654 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 711,641 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Group Ltd holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 75,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 346,462 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.04% or 232,131 shares. Springowl Assocs Limited Co owns 28,461 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cap Fund stated it has 0.3% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moors And Cabot invested in 0.05% or 12,632 shares. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 116,552 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Company holds 227,146 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4.21 million shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 84,335 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.