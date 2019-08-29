As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Declined, Prudential Plc Has Increased Stake; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Share Price Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 90,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.28M, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 1.41M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22 million, down from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 6.07 million shares traded or 94.29% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset owns 24,397 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp invested in 25,181 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Menta Limited Liability Corp reported 7,800 shares. 1.33 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Argent has invested 0.14% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.39 million shares. Natixis has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 0.16% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Andra Ap accumulated 87,400 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 975,510 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Ins Tx holds 0.01% or 4,675 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,541 shares. Co Bancorp reported 9,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Invsts owns 7.52M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.