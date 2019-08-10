As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Declined, Newport Asia Increased Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Raised Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $1.61 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276. About 297,504 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.52M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 50,182 shares. 42,830 are held by Scholtz Com Limited Liability Com. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 266,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,072 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 6,598 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Argent Tru reported 21,175 shares stake. Webster Savings Bank N A stated it has 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Roosevelt Inv reported 3,557 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated has invested 3.54% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.33 million shares. Alkeon Capital Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 138,074 shares. 50 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Lc. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “There’s Reason to be Skeptical of Macao’s Gambling Market – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands prices $3.5B of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WELLCARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. – WCG – Business Wire” on March 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WellCare News: WCG Stock Skyrockets on $15 Billion Centene Deal – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WCG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 199,900 shares to 206,100 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,140 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).