As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Value Declined, Grimes & Company Upped Its Holding by $618,900; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $673,049

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 237,076 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 101,255 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 4.61M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B

