As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Price Rose, Holder Maplelane Capital Trimmed Its Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $810,000

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2702.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,333 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 1.72 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 167,500 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $64.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX).