As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Price Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $3.79 Million; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reik & Co Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 63,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,229 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.62 million, down from 468,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 4.19 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 755,173 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD)

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 109,843 shares to 120,005 shares, valued at $54.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 34,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols Sa B Adr (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 3.68 million shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 7,029 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 82,441 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorporation Division has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). California Employees Retirement invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 192,060 are held by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 5,678 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Limited holds 0.37% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 29,287 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11,400 shares. 616,000 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 180 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 86,281 shares. 709 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 3,600 shares. Carderock Cap Management, Maryland-based fund reported 73,935 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Rockland Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 8,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Liability has 26,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 11,142 shares. Arcadia Management Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 851 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). British Columbia Inv Corp reported 49,536 shares stake.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.