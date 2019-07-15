As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Armistice Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 673,224 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 350,194 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc reported 192,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Accuvest Glob holds 8,117 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Thornburg Management accumulated 2.34% or 3.97M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 975,510 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 7,590 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Artemis Inv Llp accumulated 590,419 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 5,370 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ent Fincl Corporation has 734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 122,734 shares. 218,278 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Westpac Corporation stated it has 84,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.25M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Trade hopes lift S&P to record as tech leads – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands -4% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fresh Stock Records Within Reach – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 6,050 shares to 216,448 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 102,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Oppenheimer owns 28,173 shares. 12,703 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 96,820 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com invested in 195 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 91,250 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 254,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 207,704 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 567,470 shares. Samlyn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 97,148 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 62,046 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 156,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology Suffers Setback, But Additional Options Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis up 3% premarket on Rubraca data in pancreatic cancer – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AstraZeneca/Merck’s Lynparza Wins EU Nod for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 earnings per share, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.