As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Value Declined, Segment Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $316,800; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.8. About 7.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 5,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 47,675 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 42,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 3.87 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 22,718 shares. Woodstock reported 12,624 shares stake. Amp Invsts Limited reported 203,411 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,465 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech owns 661,268 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,113 shares. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Georgia-based Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 203 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 558,303 are owned by Prudential Fincl. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.16% or 3,131 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company has 0.76% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 35,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 51,257 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. One Management Llc, California-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 616,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2,588 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 819,300 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc invested in 0.48% or 64,897 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Baldwin Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 6,698 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 22,894 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 4,407 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 20,179 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.88% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Rech Investors holds 14.94M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. S&Co has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

