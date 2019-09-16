As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Value Declined, Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Raised Its Stake; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $3.15 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 913.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 43,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 48,119 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 1.68M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 116,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 4.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.01 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 338,915 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 92,437 shares. Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 381,911 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 18,016 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 0% or 13,452 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 333,415 shares. Fosun reported 74,800 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 81,624 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 12,026 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 61,737 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 202,442 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 0.51% or 475,934 shares. Voya Management Limited Company reported 26,345 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 200,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Lc reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sageworth Tru accumulated 0% or 145 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 0.02% or 8,623 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 411,482 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 28,090 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Capital Va holds 3.28% or 200,982 shares in its portfolio. Amg Trust Financial Bank has invested 0.26% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.62% or 341,888 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 27,469 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,975 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).