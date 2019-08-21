As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Position by $991,800; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $761,598

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 110,393 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 16,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 98,477 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 115,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 1.37M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 436,396 shares to 592,181 shares, valued at $32.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 46,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newport Asia Ltd Com owns 21.39% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.92M shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Asset Management Inc holds 98,784 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.11 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cumberland Advsrs invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 249,063 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Co owns 4,050 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has 360,807 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 51,834 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Citadel Llc holds 0.05% or 1.50M shares. 615,384 are owned by Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt L P. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 735,785 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nomura expects Macau growth to restart – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $101.16 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 202,361 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Profund Advisors Ltd invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 471,414 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ent Fincl Ser Corporation owns 2,353 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 33,600 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 120,468 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 247,335 shares. Lau Associate Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 5,206 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 145,782 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,083 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 269,519 shares.