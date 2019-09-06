As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Valuation Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Has Raised by $2.49 Million as Shares Declined

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 42,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 167,146 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 124,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.45. About 270,773 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 806,521 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers

