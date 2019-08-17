As Las Vegas Sands Com (LVS) Share Value Declined, Boston Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Share Value Rose While National Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com (LVS) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 58,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 64,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.77 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 64,602 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 22,159 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 4,225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,803 shares. Legal General Pcl holds 0% or 2,992 shares in its portfolio. Northern has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). 1.04M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Cordasco Financial Net owns 1,415 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,897 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 95,067 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 80,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 28,158 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 711,641 shares. Moreover, Global Invsts has 0.29% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 14.94 million shares. Sg Americas owns 0.07% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 128,957 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability owns 1.98M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 13,858 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 106 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pggm Invests holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 434,500 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 3 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.53M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt Corporation Va accumulated 173,902 shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Westpac Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 84,081 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 5,488 shares.

