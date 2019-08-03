As Lannett Company (LCI) Market Value Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Lannett Company (LCI) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 53,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423.67 million, down from 54,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Lannett Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 516,340 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 30/04/2018 – LANNETT SAYS PATRICK LEPORE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY SEES FY 2018 ADJ GROSS MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 48%; 23/03/2018 – Lannett Strengthens, Augments Management Team; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Sees FY18 Sales $685M-$695M; 10/04/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP NET SALES OF $685 MLN TO $695 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL OF ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES USP, 2.5 MG, 5 MG AND 10 MG; 30/04/2018 – Lannett Announces Changes To Board Of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Lannett Names Grant Brock as Vice Pres Ops, Alicia Evolga as Vice Pres of Marketing

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

