As Lannet (LCI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Upped Holding; Cincinnati Insurance Company Holds Position in Home Depot Ord (HD)

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.47. About 1.23M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Lannet Inc (LCI) by 321.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 56,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The institutional investor held 73,963 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 17,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lannet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 192,046 shares traded. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has declined 42.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCI News: 30/04/2018 – Lannett Announces Changes To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – LANNETT SAYS JEFFREY FARBER WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – LANNETT’S ANDA FOR LEVOFLOXACIN GOT FDA APPROVAL MAY 25; 07/05/2018 – Lannett 3Q EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC SEES FY 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 42%; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Sees FY18 Sales $685M-$695M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES; 23/03/2018 – Lannett Strengthens, Augments Management Team; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord by 21,356 shares to 52,525 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turning Point Brands Ord by 34,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,943 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $49,550 activity. Shares for $29,000 were bought by FARBER JEFFREY on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LCI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 39.26 million shares or 26.71% more from 30.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 1.18M shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 81,458 shares stake. Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 3,423 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,417 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 29,705 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc reported 95,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) or 105,737 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 239,730 shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 37,890 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 208,878 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.