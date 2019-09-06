As Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stock Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased by $750,465 Its Holding; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Lifted Its Holding by $467,725

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 1.92 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 53.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 12,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.45. About 180,763 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burren Cap Advsrs Limited reported 20,584 shares or 6.67% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Atria Lc has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 44,935 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 150 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 20,108 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 517,772 shares. Agf Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuwave Management Limited Com reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 13,039 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 119,048 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 779,020 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 20 shares.

