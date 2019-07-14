As Landstar Sys (LSTR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Cut Its Stake by $3.50 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Stake

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 32,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.98M, down from 461,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 277,682 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares to 316,221 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,995 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth reported 602 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,296 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.69% or 56,083 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.05% or 59,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc stated it has 2,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru reported 0.7% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mitchell Cap stated it has 0.52% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Sanders Cap Limited Com has 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 810,486 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 25,895 shares. Lifeplan Gp holds 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 439 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 89,792 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prtnrs Limited reported 33,500 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding owns 28,760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). London Communication Of Virginia stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 50 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. 4,050 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. Raymond James reported 201,246 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 4,122 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 31,291 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fenimore Asset holds 1.36% or 343,042 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Limited Co reported 0.04% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Comerica Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 130,180 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 3.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.51 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $62.66M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.27% negative EPS growth.