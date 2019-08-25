As Lands End New (LE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Prudential Financial Boosted Holding; As Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Decreased Holding by $303,291

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 9,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 264.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 62,772 shares as the company's stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 86,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 23,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 156,760 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 44,164 shares to 223,066 shares, valued at $40.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,025 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Lands' End Announces Partial Debt Prepayment Nasdaq:LE – GlobeNewswire" on April 30, 2019

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,993 shares to 144,118 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.