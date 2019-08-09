As Lands End New (LE) Market Value Declined, Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Stake by $568,480; Pdt Partners Has Cut Its Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 35,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 664,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 48,070 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at Kildeer Store; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 51,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 466,872 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 518,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 805,407 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8,562 shares to 189,100 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $59.73M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 21,714 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.62% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% stake. South Dakota Invest Council has 495,550 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Corp has 100,163 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 265,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Com holds 0% or 310,266 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) or 47,665 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 9,145 shares. 139 are owned by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc holds 938,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 11.40M shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% stake.