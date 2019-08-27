As Landec (LNDC) Stock Value Rose, Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted by $634,800 Its Holding; Spitfire Capital Lifted Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 65,094 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.69M market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 376,267 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Gp reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ameritas Prtn invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Thb Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 578,921 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). North Star Invest invested in 0.21% or 147,175 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt stated it has 186,630 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Signia Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.96% or 266,033 shares. J Goldman & Communications Lp holds 0.03% or 46,457 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 59,219 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage reported 32,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 17,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 329,345 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Landec: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM GTT GVA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.