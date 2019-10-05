As Landec (LNDC) Stock Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Price Declined, Holder Huntington National Bank Has Cut Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 108,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 416,292 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 307,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 358,666 shares traded or 187.93% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 309,397 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.66 million, down from 311,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 663,524 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Landec Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Richard Kinder Adds To His Stake In Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock Has Tripled in the Last Year. Could It Have More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nwq Inv Mngmt reported 3.42M shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company invested in 839,900 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Penn Capital Mgmt holds 0.37% or 397,193 shares. International Group holds 15,542 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co holds 973 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 4,723 shares. National Investment Svcs Inc Wi has 28,420 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 416,292 shares. Citigroup invested in 9,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 454,631 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 143,713 shares. Signia Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 369,067 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (Prn) (MBB) by 21,191 shares to 103,029 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is The Biggest Component Of My Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) CEO Scott Santi on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.