As Landec (LNDC) Stock Value Rose, Heartland Advisors Upped Position; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $47.55 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 205,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, up from 835,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 358,666 shares traded or 187.22% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 2.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.89M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 3.15 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Service Inc Wi has 0.31% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Geode Limited Com invested in 348,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Partners Ltd Liability reported 31,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc accumulated 0% or 4,636 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Indexiq Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 103,318 shares. 44,224 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Amer Int Gru owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 15,542 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2,600 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 1,600 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 633 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 20,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited reported 230,945 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 36,891 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,272 shares to 131,882 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 569,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,016 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 239,480 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 85,497 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 81,566 shares. Old West Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.21% or 141,317 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Vanguard Grp reported 5.27M shares. Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 141,412 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 0.16% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 126,135 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 1.54 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 44,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 122,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 147,820 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $32.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $23.83M for 29.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.