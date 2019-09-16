As Landec (LNDC) Stock Rose, Walthausen & Company Has Upped Holding; World Asset Management Increases Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL)

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Landec Corporation (LNDC) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 86,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Landec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 72,693 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 16,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 190,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 174,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 7.60 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 16,262 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.72% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Swiss National Bank holds 48,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 20,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,626 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 298,335 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 4,723 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 0.37% or 839,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,515 shares. Parametric Limited Co invested in 18,590 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation stated it has 103,275 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bessemer stated it has 78,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 99,518 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 21,880 shares to 207,820 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,400 shares, and cut its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Acquires Yucatan Foods Nasdaq:LNDC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landec: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Inc holds 5,317 shares. New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fmr Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.21M shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 2,499 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.48M shares. Benin reported 13,855 shares. 32,075 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Holderness Investments Com reported 32,816 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Chemical State Bank holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 61,783 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has 14,441 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd invested in 1.79% or 40,350 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 132,794 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,630 shares stake. Bowen Hanes Com accumulated 8,990 shares.