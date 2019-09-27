As Landec (LNDC) Stock Rose, Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $927,306; Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $7.87 Million; Share Price Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 106,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 159,268 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, down from 265,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 621,304 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 38.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 369,067 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 266,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 57,772 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 11 investors sold LNDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 18,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Franklin reported 1.52M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 18,515 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 52,842 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,234 shares. 300 were reported by Tompkins Fincl Corp. 200 were accumulated by Carroll Assocs Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 24,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 973 shares. 15,542 were reported by Intl Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 35,300 shares to 86,800 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.91M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).