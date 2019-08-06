As Landec (LNDC) Stock Rose, Holder Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Stake

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 228,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 63,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 292,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 518,247 shares traded or 36.65% up from the average. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 285,002 shares traded or 101.19% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holdings To Rebound In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “How Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Shares Fell 24% Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ultra Clean Holding: ‘Clean’ After The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 18,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited accumulated 94,269 shares. 4,616 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 4,152 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 73,366 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 568,556 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 16,800 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 12,420 shares. 15,689 are held by Voya Inv Limited Liability Company. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 357,805 shares. Blackrock holds 5.73M shares. Amer Interest Gru, a New York-based fund reported 29,110 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 35,438 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $309,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Cutter & Co Brokerage has invested 0.11% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 274,219 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 1.03% or 578,921 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Interstate Financial Bank holds 17,845 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wynnefield Capital Inc accumulated 2.74 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 5,938 shares. Northern Corp holds 329,345 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 633 shares. Natl Invest Svcs Wi reported 28,420 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 19,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 8,073 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Assocs owns 353,525 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Landec Corp (LNDC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Sets Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call for January 4, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for January 3, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Landec Corporation (LNDC) CEO Albert Bolles on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Landec Appoints Board Member Dr. Albert D. Bolles as CEO to Focus on Operational Excellence and Profitable Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.