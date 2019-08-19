As Landec (LNDC) Stock Price Rose, Signia Capital Management Raised by $658,680 Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Whitnell & Co

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 4,780 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $20.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.21. About 803,673 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.39% or 1,022 shares. Patten Gru has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 901 shares. Hilltop Hldg Incorporated reported 2,158 shares stake. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 375 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc holds 8.02% or 10,751 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 863 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 1,223 shares. Wade G W And holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,034 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 38,713 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 16,354 shares. 49,711 are held by Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Com. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 1,095 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Landec Appoints Board Member Dr. Albert D. Bolles as CEO to Focus on Operational Excellence and Profitable Growth – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Landec Corporation (LNDC) CEO Albert Bolles on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Corporation to Present at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Inc stated it has 2,282 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 13,980 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc owns 56,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 300 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). J Goldman And Lp stated it has 46,457 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability stated it has 830,683 shares. Penn Management stated it has 0.32% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter Co Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Com holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 1.08 million shares. North Star Investment reported 147,175 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. National Svcs Wi reported 28,420 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.