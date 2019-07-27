As Landec (LNDC) Shares Declined, Algert Global Trimmed Its Position by $509,484; Chilton Investment Co Has Raised Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 42,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,172 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 70,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 73,499 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 328.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 98,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,044 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 29,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33 million shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LNDC’s profit will be $3.50 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Landec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Landec slips in post market on Q3 earnings miss and lower 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Founder Of DISH Network Continues His Insider Buying Spree – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 154,756 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Signia Ltd Liability accumulated 266,033 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 17,642 shares. Renaissance Tech reported 145,637 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 17,845 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 286,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Wi has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd stated it has 56,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability invested in 13,980 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 61,239 shares. 39,307 are held by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 5,306 shares to 216 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,022 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tractor Supply Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rides on Robust Omni-Channel Strategy – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 1.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Republic Invest Management holds 3,362 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 181,266 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 48 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 9,636 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.05% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Lc holds 2,076 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 56,475 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 100,308 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Regions Finance reported 13,566 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 136,000 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson Comm has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Neuberger Berman Limited Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).