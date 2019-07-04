As Landec (LNDC) Share Value Declined, Holder Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Its Stake; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 70,141 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 76,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 986,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.38 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 838 are held by Kempen Management Nv. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,068 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 78,603 shares. Essex Serv Inc owns 3,301 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 408,632 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 7.11 million shares. 85,820 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Da Davidson & reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 169,612 were accumulated by Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Hl Financial Serv Limited Co reported 4,110 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 21,005 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Com Limited accumulated 0.24% or 224,282 shares. Orleans Cap Corp La owns 8,455 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs LP holds 0.87% or 370,000 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Company owns 3,622 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 470,000 shares to 843,950 shares, valued at $39.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Co holds 0% or 333,524 shares. 3.64M were accumulated by Nwq Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 56,067 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.89M shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 2.72M shares. Carroll Fin Associate Inc accumulated 200 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Palouse Capital holds 0.09% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 19,196 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 578,921 shares. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 0% or 40,671 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Lc invested in 120,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 47,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 8,073 shares. Perritt Mgmt owns 186,630 shares.