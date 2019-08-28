As Landec (LNDC) Market Valuation Rose, Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Its Position; Springbok Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Agco (AGCO) as Valuation Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 33,411 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 6,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 2,094 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 8,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 183,626 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Corporation Acquires Yucatan Foods Nasdaq:LNDC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Announces New Member Nominations to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DA Davidson Out Bullish On Landec: ‘We Can Justify A Constructive Stance’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 63,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,600 shares. 300 were accumulated by Tompkins Corporation. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 17,845 shares. Wynnefield Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Assetmark accumulated 6 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 59,219 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company owns 108,988 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 17,642 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Northern accumulated 329,345 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 9,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 3,047 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Communication Ltd. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 6,605 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 44,972 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 622 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) reported 3,627 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 9,800 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 3,727 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Victory Cap Inc holds 0.47% or 2.96 million shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 95,409 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS).