As Landec (LNDC) Market Valuation Rose, North Star Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $395,100; Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Digital Realy Trust (DLR) Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 43,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 103,275 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 147,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 83,964 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) by 207.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Digital Realy Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 1.11 million shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,700.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.01 per share.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,336 shares to 127,777 shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $629,300 activity.

