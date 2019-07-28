As Landec (LNDC) Market Valuation Declined, Wynnefield Capital Has Boosted Holding by $634,800; Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by $1.46 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 242,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 296,738 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 539,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.75M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Sale Closing in Late 2Q or Early 3Q

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 73,499 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,835 shares to 372,736 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 92,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Riverhead Ltd Liability has 16,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs Corporation invested in 1,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Magnetar Finance Lc holds 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 11,748 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Heritage Invsts reported 11,645 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 308,920 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 17,883 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.01M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt Com holds 0.05% or 292,272 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 564,754 shares.

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBI’s profit will be $36.15 million for 4.90 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 45,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 5,938 shares. 56,067 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 2,600 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.89 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Services Wi stated it has 28,420 shares. Amer International Group Inc accumulated 15,588 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 5,043 shares or 0% of the stock. Tompkins holds 300 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 33,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division invested in 0% or 291 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 274,219 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 329,345 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity.