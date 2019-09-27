As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Verition Fund Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Source Cap (SOR) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Increased by $734,112 Its Stake

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 48.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The hedge fund held 2,769 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 5,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.69. About 55,348 shares traded. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – POSITIONED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND RESUME PROMOTIONAL SUPPORT FOR FROZEN GARLIC BREAD PRODUCT LINE IN COMING QUARTERS; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 20,392 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 116,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 20,064 shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 182,325 shares to 27,160 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 84,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,240 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Source Capital, Inc. Announces Terms of Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Source Capital (SOR) Announces Intent to Not Move Forward with Proposed Rights Offering – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Nuveen Fixed Income Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 116 shares. Landscape Llc reported 0.06% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 42,223 were accumulated by Ami Invest Mngmt Inc. First Tru Advsr Lp has 63,095 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 1,226 shares. Shaker Services Ltd Liability accumulated 136,601 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 23,941 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,544 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 13,351 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Pecaut & Company reported 100,580 shares stake. Pnc Fin Serv Grp owns 9,584 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 29 shares stake.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,149 shares to 29,628 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co (Call) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).