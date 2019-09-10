As Lancaster Colony (LANC) Shares Rose, Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Position; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Increased Its Holding by $35.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 469.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 785,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 953,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.65M, up from 167,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 5.81 million shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 36.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 149,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The hedge fund held 262,420 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.12 million, down from 412,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $144.18. About 164,814 shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 6,271 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 110,514 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 4,100 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 0.2% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 11,927 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 1,787 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.51% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) or 329,938 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,055 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Co holds 1,275 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Plc reported 23,515 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 6,004 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 2,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.16% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 155,036 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,393 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5,651 shares to 71,756 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group Adr (NYSE:CS) by 40,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 15,028 shares to 19,761 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 213,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).