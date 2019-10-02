As Lamar Advertising Co New (Put) (LAMR) Market Value Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $9.20 Million; Tjx Companies (TJX) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Its Position by $4.80 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 92,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 304,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.12M, up from 212,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 369,023 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (Put) (LAMR) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $404,000, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 13,845 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 3,357 shares to 25,857 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) (TECL) by 82,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,544 shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc reported 19,513 shares. 14,922 are owned by Miracle Mile Llc. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 202,634 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 992,225 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 5,540 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 12,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 42,099 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 28,378 shares. Heartland holds 0.74% or 124,725 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 7,285 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,791 shares. Anchor Limited Liability Co accumulated 215,389 shares. 10,750 were reported by Pzena Invest Limited Company.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great REIT Stocks Offering Excellent Dividends – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Expands in California’s Central Valley – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Marshalls online site promises same ‘unique’ mix from its stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 24,691 shares to 796,491 shares, valued at $29.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 72,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,785 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).