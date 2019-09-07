As Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stock Value Declined, Heartland Advisors Has Cut Position; Rudman Errol M Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $808,000

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 14,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 124,865 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 139,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 174,507 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,742 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 9,424 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 34,050 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Management Pro holds 2,386 shares. Bainco Invsts reported 90,825 shares. Continental Advsr Lc has invested 2.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,794 shares. Davenport & Llc accumulated 1.73% or 1.37 million shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.87% or 37,619 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt invested 3.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 28,483 shares. 7,118 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj. California-based Montecito Retail Bank has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Invest Management Ltd holds 3.06% or 16,820 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 32,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Amer Century Companies stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.51% or 284,316 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.08% stake. Shell Asset Company reported 10,847 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 77,631 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy) holds 200 shares. Scout Invs owns 0.38% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 234,727 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,120 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 189,610 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Strategic Advsrs Llc has 39,460 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc invested in 29,596 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 1,075 shares.

