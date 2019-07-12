As Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stock Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Increased by $3.77 Million Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Holding by $423,940

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,156 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23M, down from 91,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $277.57. About 875,058 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 47,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 973,208 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14M, up from 925,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 39,950 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,423 shares to 281,310 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 21,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,617 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone And Data Systems (NYSE:TDS).

