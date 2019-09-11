As Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stock Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered by $711,000 Its Holding; Celgene (CELG) Holder Burney Co Raised Its Holding

Burney Co increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 46,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 92,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 46,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 2.17 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 60,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 332,152 shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 14,982 shares to 52,974 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 502,738 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 16,489 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Page Arthur B holds 9,203 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,750 shares. Scotia Cap owns 26,441 shares. Cypress Cap Group holds 0.64% or 33,150 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 1.02M shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Addenda Incorporated holds 0.19% or 27,458 shares. Farmers Bancorp invested in 0.06% or 1,121 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,585 shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc has 2.38% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 16,840 shares to 175,540 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmrg Dvsfd Retn Emrg.

