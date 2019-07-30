As Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $711,000; Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $714,440; Stock Price Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 60,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 232,812 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60M, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.81 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cullinan Assocs holds 29,330 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% or 5,882 shares in its portfolio. 61,941 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested 0.9% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Putnam Fl Investment Co has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De owns 170,935 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management holds 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 15,837 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Lc has 1.63% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has 79,455 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.57 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 475,490 shares. Hawaii-based National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hayek Kallen Investment owns 2.24% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 64,445 shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,649 shares to 28,637 shares, valued at $49.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,970 shares to 474,476 shares, valued at $42.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 51,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,150 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 7,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.13% or 21,285 shares in its portfolio. 31,024 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. Fincl Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,001 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 666 shares. Whittier Trust owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.66% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

