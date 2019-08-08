As Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Share Price Declined, Avalon Advisors Has Increased by $2.21 Million Its Stake; Allot LTD (ALLT) Holder P-A-W Capital Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 64,294 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 27,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 284,316 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, up from 256,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 713,221 shares traded or 137.29% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 111,121 shares to 3,730 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 644,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,847 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Advisory Net Lc has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 21,465 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 31,024 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 5,091 shares stake. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 15,627 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 234,727 were reported by Scout Inc. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd invested in 1.36% or 163,053 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Steinberg Glob Asset holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 64,782 shares. Hightower Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.