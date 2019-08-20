As Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Increased Its Stake by $2.72 Million; Joel Isaacson & Company Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 1.39 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 34,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.52M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 442,314 shares traded or 37.39% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares to 44,237 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 164,111 shares. 5.42M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 42,320 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 8,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma reported 223,198 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Advsrs Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.73% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 521,431 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 352,087 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 4,011 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 74,500 shares. The New York-based Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2.35 million shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department has 12 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,400 shares. Moreover, Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 33,212 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 65,609 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 66,893 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.11% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 155,038 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc holds 4,858 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 6,170 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Waratah Capital Advsrs holds 1.36% or 163,053 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 338,200 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 12,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK).

